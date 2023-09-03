Howie Roseman returns to where it all fell apart. Will this time be different? | Locked On Eagles

Which Howie Roseman will we see moving forward?

PHILADELPHIA — After losing seasons threw the Philadelphia Eagles into rebuilds back in 2016 and 2020, general manager Howie Roseman only took two years both times to turn his team back into a contender.

The Eagles made two Super Bowls, winning it all in 2018 while coming up just short in 2023.

Roseman masterfully built a winner through being aggressive in the trade market, nailing value signings in free agency, and drafting a quarterback that would go on to have an MVP-caliber season on an inexpensive rookie contract.

The paths to the top were almost identical, but will this post-Super Bowl run follow the same script from 2018 to 2020 where Philadelphia struggled to keep their contending window open?

Although it seemed like Roseman couldn’t miss with any move in 2016 and 2017, he was never able to sustain that magic in the following three offseasons. It got tougher year after year, especially following the contract extension for Carson Wentz.

Roseman held onto certain veterans too long, like Alshon Jeffery and Jason Peters.

The veteran free agents he signed at lower value, including the likes of Mike Wallace, Malik Jackson, Nickell Robey-Coleman, and Andrew Sendejo all showed their age.

Roseman's early draft picks consisted of mostly busts, including Andre Dillard, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jalen Reagor, and Davion Taylor.

Even with trades where Roseman normally thrives, the deals he made for former star wide receivers, like Golden Tate and DeSean Jackson, were flops.

Every general manager misses on moves, every offseason without fail.

However, Roseman was striking out for three years a lot more than he was getting on base, let alone hitting home runs.

It was a key component to the historic regression of Wentz which of course was the main reason for the 2020 downfall.

Now after another Super Bowl run, with a large group of in-house free agents on the open market, and another giant quarterback contract looming, Roseman faces the same challenge of keeping this championship window open longer.

He may be able to retain certain free agent starters, but the team won’t be able to pay everybody.

That is the reality of life after paying your franchise quarterback, and it isn’t a bad reality either. Roseman has a QB worth paying top-tier money to, not to mention the many other core pieces on long-term deals, including star weapons and lineman for Hurts.

That has this roster much better set up to continue competing for championships long term, but Roseman will still need to hit on cheaper deals again. He will need to continue to draft well so the roster has young, inexpensive, potential long-term starters. The general manager will have to remain aggressive and creative with his trades.

It happened for Roseman and the team in 2017 and 2022.

It didn’t happen from 2018 to 2020.