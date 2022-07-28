4-3, 3-4, even, and odd fronts; Don’t get caught up in what scheme the defense will run | Locked On Eagles

Regardless of which style the Eagles run, Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase says it doesn’t impact things as much as people may think.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense is going to look different in 2022, but that doesn't mean you should try to put the unit’s identity in a box.

Defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon’s odd-based, “3-4” philosophy will certainly be featured much more than it was in 2021.

The front office made sure to add many new defensive pieces over the offseason, such as versatile nose tackle, Jordan Davis, pass-rushing outside linebacker, Haason Reddick and do-it-all inside linebackers, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean. These pieces fit exactly what Gannon wants to do on defense.

While these new additions do fit the main scheme more, there has been too much focus by some on that base formation, and whether this defense will be mostly a 4-3 or 3-4 unit.

That is the wrong question to ask.

For one, defenses aren’t really 4-3 or 3-4 anymore. Rarely does a team use four defensive lineman and three linebackers a majority of the time in a 4-3 base.

Using three down lineman and four linebackers isn’t a popular choice either in a traditional 3-4. Nickel and dime packages featuring five to six defensive backs have replaced those looks, making the correct question about the front of the defense be whether they are more of an even or odd unit.

Being an even or odd defense simply means either having an even amount of down lineman or an odd number of down lineman.

Regardless of which style the Eagles do run, it doesn’t impact things as much as people may think. It is just a different way to to do the same things.

Odd and even fronts allow a team to rush, contain, and cover in many ways. Odd fronts use less lineman to take up more space in the middle, allowing for more players in coverage or being used to move around and get to the quarterback.

Even fronts keep things simple, and let natural, pass-rushing defensive lineman pin their ears back and take out the man in front of them.

It makes a defense multiple, being able to mold the scheme around different matchups each week.

Some seem to use the 4-3, 3-4, even or odd talk as a way to say some players are changing positions. It's as if the scheme suddenly changes everything about a player’s responsibility and could put them in a situation that doesn’t fit their strengths.

The pass-rushers are still going to be the pass-rushers. Whether it is Reddick stunting from the edge to the inside as a stand-up rusher or Graham coming off the edge in an even front as a more traditional defensive end: their jobs will be to hunt the quarterback.

The same is true throughout the rest of the team's defense, as well.

Gannon and the Eagles may prefer to have players long term that thrive more in odd fronts, but they prioritize versatility more than anything. This scheme will fit around the best talent they can find.