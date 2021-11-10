Texas A&M fined $100,000 after fans stormed field following Alabama upset

The Aggies knocked off No. 1 Alabama on Saturday on a game-winning field goal as time expired. It's the first time Texas A&M has defeated Alabama since 2012.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference find Texas A&M University $100,000 after fans stormed the field following their thrilling 41-38 upset win over Alabama on Saturday.

It's not surprising the fans stormed the field. It's basically been a college tradition in football and basketball to storm the field or court when pulling off a major upset at home.

This is the school's second offense after they stormed the field following a win over LSU in 2018.

The SEC updated its rule on field-storming in 2015. Schools are docked $50,000 for the first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for every other instance after that.

While $100,000 is hefty, it's worth noting that amounts to less than a dollar per fan that was in attendance.

Attendance at Kyle Field on Saturday was nearly 107,000 people. It was the second largest crowd Kyle Field has ever seen.

The Aggies got off to a fast start against Alabama, taking a 24-10 lead into the half.

But, Alabama stormed back and took their first lead of the game with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter 38-31.

The Aggies tied the game up with 3:30 left and then got the ball back to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada threw three touchdowns in the game for Texas A&M. Their defense also forced two Alabama turnovers and sacked Bama quarterback Bryce Young four times.

It's the second time A&M has committed a major upset of Alabama. In 2012, eventual Heisman winner Johnny Manziel and the No. 15 Aggies defeated No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 29-24.

Other SEC teams have been fined this year for fans storming the field as well including a $100,000 second offense fine for Arkansas after they beat Texas and a $250,000 third offense fine for Kentucky after they defeated Florida.