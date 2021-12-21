Myles Brennan: Crowded transfer portal, Brian Kelly meeting led to LSU return

Myles Brennan joins Chris Gordy on Locked On SEC, explaining what motivated him to return to LSU for his sixth year after initially entering the transfer portal.

BATON ROUGE, La. — We've seen a huge shakeup in the college football landscape in regards to quarterbacks and the NCAA transfer portal so far in the past couple of months.

One of the notable quarterbacks that entered the transfer portal last month was LSU's Myles Brennan. But, after a change of heart, the quarterback will return to Baton Rouge for his sixth year of eligibility.

In a one-on-one interview with Chris Gordy on Tuesday's Locked On SEC podcast, Brennan revealed what factors played a role in his return to LSU.

Brennan suffered a broken arm prior to the season when he slipped and fell during a fishing trip before camp started. In November, it was revealed he entered the transfer portal.

The quarterback also suffered a season ending injury three games into the 2020 season. Brennan has played in 20 games, throwing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Tigers.

Brennan told Gordy a bit about his journey in the portal.

"I was just trying to figure out where would be the best fit," Brennan told Gordy on the Locked On SEC podcast. "The biggest thing I was looking for was having an opportunity with one year left to be able to go out on the field, play a full season, be the guy, help the team win as many games as possible but ultimately showcase my talent, my abilities to play at the next level."

Brennan said schools were moving quickly to grab transfer quarterbacks as the season ended, as we've seen with many big names in the past month. Some notable quarterbacks who have already transferred include former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to South Carolina, former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel to UCLA, former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers to Texas, former Auburn QB Bo Nix to Oregon and former LSU QB Max Johnson to Texas A&M.

"Every day that went by, you would see that more quarterbacks are entering the portal, it was starting to heat up a little bit more and obviously schools, if they are looking for a transfer quarterback, they're looking for one," Brennan said.

Brennan said his goal was to make a decision before Christmas. He said sat down with a few schools but it was a meeting with new LSU head coach Brian Kelly that ultimately made him change his mind to stay in Baton Rouge.

"Out of the blue, you know it's all meant to be, because out of the blue, a day before I was wanting to make my decision, (Brian Kelly) called me," Brennan said on Locked On SEC. "I went up to his office, him and i talked and he laid it out there for me, what his plan was and what his vision was and what he was wanting to do on offense and what he sees me and he wanted to offer me an opportunity before he went out and got another transfer."

Brennan said after his meeting with Kelly, he asked for a day to consider, because he says he previous had fully shut the door on returning to LSU.