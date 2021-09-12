Celebrate the 122nd Army-Navy game by participating in 'USAA’s Army-Navy House' Sweepstakes

The game is called "one of college football’s most revered and storied rivalries," and this year, they're celebrating with a little additional competition.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the 122nd time, the Army Black Knights will take on the Navy Midshipmen, on Dec. 11.

The game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will mark the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

This will also mark the return of the fans to the stands of the Army-Navy game, since last year there were no public fans in attendance due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The game is called "one of college football’s most revered and storied rivalries," and this year, they're celebrating with a little additional competition.

"USAA’s Army-Navy House Sweepstakes," is being held to "ensure that no matter where fans are watching the game this year – in-stadium, at home, on campus, or deployed around the world – that the tradition and rivalry of the game is celebrated," according to a press release.

To participate, fans can visit this link, upload a photo that shows off their Army or Navy fandom, share on social media using #ArmyNavyHouse, and they will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a trip to the 2022 Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

Two winners will be chosen: one Army and one Navy fan.

Play-by-Play Broadcasters Rich DeMarco and Pete Medhurst joined FOX43 on Dec. 9 to discuss the game, the sweepstakes, and more.