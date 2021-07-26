2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Offensive storylines | Locked On Eagles

For the first time since 2016, the Eagles head into camp with a new head coach, a new starting quarterback, and new long-term questions.

Tuesday isn’t only the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the start of a new era.

The times of maximizing the 2017 Super Bowl window have now passed. The organization is making the future the priority. What that future holds on both sides of the football is very much up in the air.

What will the questions be on offense that Philadelphia hopes to begin finding the answer to tomorrow at the NovaCare Complex?

There are three of them loom large.

1. Can Jalen Hurts prove to the Eagles they don’t need to find their franchise quarterback elsewhere?

There might not be a player in the NFL under more pressure to perform in 2021 than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles prioritize, and invest more in the quarterback position than perhaps any franchise in the NFL, and after ending the Carson Wentz era this offseason, Philadelphia is back in the hunt to find their next franchise gunslinger.

The hope is Hurts can show in 2021 he is the answer, but the leash is likely short. With upwards of three first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and an increase in salary cap space, they have the ammunition to land a top prospect or veteran on the trade market if Hurts doesn’t exceed expectations.

The Eagles won’t settle. Owner Jeffery Lurie is enamored with being an elite offense. They are already linked to Deshaun Watson, who will be traded from the Houston Texans within the year, more than any team is.

Hurts is under a lot of pressure to convince the organization they don’t need to take that kind of step, and show them that trading Wentz, and passing on 2020 prospects like Justin Fields will be worth it.

2. Who will replace Jason Peters at left tackle?

For over a decade, Jason Peters made sure the Eagles didn’t have to worry about the left tackle position. That won’t be the case this season for the first time since 2009 after Peters and the organization officially parted ways.

Who will replace No. 71 and protect Jalen Hurts’ blindside this fall?

The Eagles have multiple young, promising options in Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata, who will battle for the starting job at camp.

Normally if a franchise traded up in the first round for a prospect, like the Eagles did for Dillard back in 2019, they would want him to win the job over a former seventh round pick.

However, Mailata isn’t just any Day 3 selection. He has as much upside as Dillard, if not more. And unlike Dillard who missed the entire 2020 season, Mailata has shown off some of that promise on the field.

Last season, Mailata was graded out by Pro Football Focus as a top-15 tackle from Week 11 and on.

May the best man win.

3. Who will address the Zach Ertz-sized elephant in the room?

Despite months of the team fielding trade calls, and a preference by Ertz himself to play elsewhere in 2021, the legendary tight end will report to camp this week on the last year of his contract.

Will that last?

The belief around NFL circles is that Howie Roseman’s asking price is still too high. There is still, however, over a month until the start of the regular season. Roseman is famous for making moves late in the offseason.

Having a reliable target like Ertz for a young, inexperienced quarterback is never a bad thing. But the Eagles are in rebuild-mode, with young skill position players like Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Reagor being featured on offense.

Should the focus be on giving them as many targets this season as possible? Not to mention the $8 million in salary cap space Philadelphia could free up by moving Ertz.

Perhaps Roseman should take what he can get for Ertz and move on.