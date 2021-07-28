2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Defensive storylines | Locked On Eagles

There are many important short-term and long-term questions new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon and the franchise will try to answer starting this week.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 14.

Today’s start to Philadelphia Eagles training camp marks the beginning to Year 1 of a new era.

To start the rebuild, the Eagles have put an emphasis on building the offense, hiring Nick Sirianni, a former offensive coordinator, as the head coach.

The team is building around a first-year starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts and 2020 Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and will also feature a future foundation piece on the offensive line in Landon Dickerson. Each of those players was selected in the last two drafts.

Philadelphia will also be keeping one of the league’s best starting offensive lines together in the trenches, as well.

So what are the plans on the other side of the ball?

General manager Howie Roseman made many one-year signings this offseason with productive veteran defensive starters, but are these signings just band-aid moves for a year until the front office can address long-term holes through the draft?

There are many important short-term and long-term questions new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon and the franchise will try to answer starting this week.

Three perhaps loom the largest.

1. Who is part of the core beyond 2021?

The Eagles did a good job bringing in starters on defense for 2021. The defensive line is running back a group led by Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Josh Sweat.

The second and third level of the defense got a lot better on paper with the signings of Eric Wilson at linebacker, as well as Anthony Harris and Steven Nelson in the secondary to complement Darius Slay and Rodney McLeod.

The question is what happens beyond 2021. Unlike the offense, the defense didn’t get a lot younger this offseason. There aren’t many (if any) projected starters that have been drafted within the last four drafts as the defense is made up of mostly veterans. Of course, a rebuilding core needs to include veterans, but how many will stick after this season when the Eagles have more salary cap space? And what young prospects can we expect to step up? Are there any on the team right now? Or is that what the 2022 draft is for?

Second-year players such as linebacker Davion Taylor and safety K’Von Wallace will be key prospects to watch.

The Eagles spent third and fourth round picks on the two a year ago, and both were seen as prospects with a lot of long-term potential. If they take a step in Year 2, there might not be a need to re-sign Harris and Wilson, who could both get big paydays next free agency period with strong seasons.

2. Who is featured opposite Brandon Graham at defensive end between Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett?

The Eagles defensive line doesn’t have a lot of questions. They are once again a deep unit that will use a rotation consisting of seven-plus players.

We know Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Javon Hargrave are entrenched as starters. But, the starting defensive end position opposite Graham is the spot open, and two young pass-rushers in Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett will battle for the majority of snaps there.

On paper, Barnett is likely the favorite. He was the first round pick in 2017 and has been a reliable starter for multiple years, over Sweat. He has shown a floor of production that is consistent, having at least five sacks in three of four seasons.

However, Sweat has improved and developed his superior physical repertoire year-after-year. He has shown a ceiling Barnett has not.

In 2020, Sweat had six sacks, he finished first in forced fumbles, second in tackles for a loss, and fourth in QB hits while playing less than 40% of the snaps.

Will the Eagles prioritize the floor or the ceiling here? It will be a big season for the two as both are up for contract extensions next offseason.

3. Can the Eagles rely on anyone at cornerback behind Slay and Nelson?

Signing former Pittsburgh Steelers starting cornerback Steven Nelson on Sunday was important for Philadelphia.

Darius Slay and Nelson might be the best starting duo the Eagles have had at the position since Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown.

The signing prevented the defense from having to force a young, unproven player into the other starting role on the outside, a move that could have had disastrous consequences in an NFC East division that features multiple dangerous weapons on every offense.

Now that the likes of Avonte Maddox, Michael Jacquett, Craig James, and rookie Zech McPhearson don’t have to take on the weight of being a starter, will they be dependable in smaller roles?

Who plays inside at the nickel spot?

If Slay or Nelson were to go down, can any of these players hold their own?

At least to the point where they aren’t an extreme liability?

McPhearson and Maddox were the highest selections, and even they were only fourth round picks. Maddox is the only one of the group to prove he could play at a high level in the NFL, and he only did that in his rookie year back in 2018.