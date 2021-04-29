Locked On Ravens host previews 2021 NFL Draft | Locked On

Kevin Oestrecicher, the host of Locked On Ravens podcast, chatted with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna on what the Ravens might do for the 2021 NFL Draft.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore - Currently, the Baltimore Ravens have two draft picks in the first round, the 27th and 31st picks, after a last minute trade of offensive tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs. That now opened the slot for current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside.

The Ravens are really looking to make a deep run into the playoffs and of course, a chance to contend for a Super Bowl title. They are a team that seems to make smart decisions when it comes to draft day, but one thing that stood out last year, how weak they looked in the playoffs.

To preview what the Ravens might do and the needs of the team, Locked On Ravens host Kevin Oestriecher spoke with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna.

Lyndsay Barna: It’s the same team from 2019. I mean, it’s probably not the same exact result everyone thought we (the Ravens) were gonna have in 2020. There’s not much for them to really change

Kevin Oestriecher: Yeah it’s some thing where you have Lamar Jackson,, who is the team. Who makes the years turn but they have a bunch of pieces and this office is a young one.

So, obviously the addition of Sammy Watkins does help, in a veteran regard. A stud to stud, it doesn’t matter what age they are.

For the Ravens offense, there are no wide receivers that have been a very big talking point for them over the course of this off-season. Missing out on Juju Smith Schuster, T.Y. Hilton but in this draft class there are a couple of options.

The Ravens said they have their eye on players like Rashod Bateman and Terrace Marshall Jr.,who I think our first round draft pick prospects. I don’t even think they’re gonna make it to Baltimore at 27 (and 31) so there’s a trade up opportunity.

LB: They love to blitz. What else do they kind of need to do to pressure the other offenses.

KO: The Ravens over the last couple of years Lyndsay, have definitely struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterbacks without blitzing. You talk about how good they are at blitzing.

They blitz, over the last couple years, it’s one of the highest rates in the entire league but when they have to send fours and five and respect some of these horrifying passing offenses.

You know, the Kansas City Chiefs, those teams can pick them apart in Baltimore is not getting consistent pressure on the quarterback.

For the Ravens losing three of their six edge rushers in free agency, is a big blow. It’s a big sack production, and a pressure production as well but looking to the draft I think edge can be a key need for them just because they do need that consistent pressure.