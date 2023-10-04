Local youth come out in droves for Cal Ripken Community Baseball Clinic

Kids ranging from ages 7-14 spent the day participating in a youth baseball clinic led by Cal Ripken baseball instructors in York County.

YORK, Pa. — Memorial Park was filled with hundreds of youth baseball players for the Sheetz Community Baseball clinic led by Cal Ripken Baseball. Multiple instructors led kids ages 7-14 in hitting, fielding, catching, and grounding drills.

The clinic makes its return to York for the second time and it is a happily welcomed sight to see for parents.

"They see kids their age their ability they are going to want to play together," said Scott Shirley "That is what sports are all about."

The main component of the evening was to have a good time; kids of all different levels participated together to learn and practice America's pastime.

"I think the biggest thing is for them to have fun," said Cal Ripken Baseball coordinator Andrew Atkins. "I hope they pick up on a thing or two that we teach them, but as long as they have fun that is all that matters to me."

Kids, from not only York but surrounding areas as well, were closely coached by the instructors and fed snacks courtesy of Sheetz.

"I've been around this area before so it's nice to come back here and learn more about the game," said 12-year-old Kellan Martin. "I've been having a lot of fun, we learned and I'm here with two of my friends, so it’s a good time."