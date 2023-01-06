Unified Track and Field athletes shine at the State Championships in Shippensburg

For the Blue Streaks of Manheim Township, it has been a whirlwind since March.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The PIAA Track and Field season has come and gone and with both champions and gold medal winners crowned.

Unified games and also one team that never imagined how their season would end when that started just a few months ago.

With the stands packed with fans cheering on fantastic achievements in sports from sprints to jumps, it's all about going further faster. Two of District III's best included Manheim Township and York Tech and their athletes showed they weren't there to play.

"I am very good at going far distances and exceeding limits," said York Tech junior Lexi Crowther. "I think that I can do anything if I just have a good mindset and keep on going."

Their unified program wasn't approved till March 16. The team met each other on the 21. They entered state championships undefeated and it has been one heck of a ride from there.

"It has been an amazing opportunity, the kids have been great. We put the team together with a week to go before the season started," said head coach Shannon Sloss. "So having them come together and create this opportunity for all students of different abilities is awesome."

Even better for the Blue Streaks? Year one ended in spectacular fashion with a state championship.