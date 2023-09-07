Lack of umpires throws York Co. Umpire crews a curveball

Summer is in full swing, and so are baseball leagues across south-central Pa. However, organizations trying to put umpires behind the plate are striking out.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — It's hard not to turn and listen when Bob Snelbaker is behind the plate at a baseball game. Between the pop of a glove or the crack of the bat, his emphatic strike call might be the loudest sound at the ballfield.

Snelbaker, the President of the York County Umpires Association (YCUA), has been doing the job for years, after an unexpected start.

"I got sucked into this," Snelbaker said. "I was at my kid's game [and] no umpire showed up."

Snelbaker is part of a dying breed; new umpires aren't replacing older ones.

"Numbers have been dwindling for years and years and years. I mean, it's just a steady decline," Snelbaker noted. "We just can't replace the guys that we lose due to age with new guys."

Snelbaker says the struggle heats up in the summer season.

"People go on vacation. You know, and some people want days off," Snelbaker expressed. "Nobody likes to work on a 90-degree day when it's 70% humidity."

Once you add injuries to the roster of reasons, you'll find the few new recruits, like rookie Tyler Fink, stretched thin.

"Today, I have three [games]," Fink said after a Saturday morning game between York Township and Glen Rock. "Last weekend I had nine between Saturday and Sunday.”

For Fink, America’s favorite pastime takes up most of his time.

"I'm working every day. For the most part, I have games every single day," Fink said. "And I'm doing tournaments on the weekend."

He started last fall and quickly learned.

"You definitely have to have a little bit of thick skin or the ability to let some stuff go in one ear and out the other," Fink said.

For many umpires, the biggest problem is in the stands. Throughout Saturday's game, fans and players argued and complained about calls, and Snelbaker says that's a daily part of umpiring.

"There's no other job that I can think of that you would go to work and expect to get yelled at for doing your job to the best of your ability," Snelbaker said. "I'm not perfect."

Out of YCUA's last class of new umpires, 7 out of the initial 17 have already called it quits.

"After they got their feet wet, got yelled at a couple of times by either coaches or parents or kids or whatever, they're like 'I'm just not doing it. I can't take it,'" Snelbaker said.

It’s a nationwide issue; PIAA basketball and football schedules were both shuffled around last year to accommodate for a lack of referees.

A man even faced charges for assaulting a referee during a soccer game in Chambersburg in 2022.

The veteran umpire says the shortage will only grow worse without more patience from people both on and off the field.