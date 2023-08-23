Symposium on student athletes' mental health coming to York

On Sunday at York College, there will be sessions for student-athletes, parents, and coaches.

YORK, Pa. — For some students, school has already started, while for others it's just around the corner.

But for all, it can mean the return of added stresses.

"I think creating a platform and a safe space right off the bat, where kids feel comfortable coming to their coaches, coming to their parents, talking to their teachers or an administrator or social worker counselor is vital," said York Suburban swim coach and social worker Miranda Jenkins.

This Sunday, August 27, the York/Adams Mental Health Symposium at York College hopes to inform everyone about the mental health crisis, particularly the one that surrounds student-athletes.

"Sometimes we fall short is actually giving skills and techniques for people to kind of self regulate if you will," said Jenkins. "So, the idea came from an increase in students having suicidal ideations, mental health crises, and we noticed that it was particularly geared towards students in athletics, from a performance anxiety standpoint."

And it's not just a symposium this weekend, but one area league will elevate its efforts throughout the school year.

"The YAIAA is also going to be holding different initiatives, actually during sporting events where student-athletes might be wearing wristbands or, you know, cheerleaders wearing bows in their hair to really get the message sent about the importance of student-athletes and supporting their mental health," added Jenkins.

Open to students, parents, and coaches, everyone can take away something from this important event.