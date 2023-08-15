Susquehanna Wrestling Organization provides platform for local wrestling stars and fans

The SWO held their latest event at Chapel United Methodist Church in Red Lion.

RED LION, Pa. — From youth to pro, the state of Pennsylvania loves wrestling. The Susquehanna Wrestling Organization (SWO) has thrived on the thirst for wrestling all over the state and has provided many local wrestlers to live out their dream.

"To make these fans feel how I felt when I was a kid is the best part of all of this," said DawgNation wrestler and Dover native Willam Turley. "To give them the same feelings I felt when watching Monday Night Raw or Smackdown as reality is amazing."

The SWO isn't afraid to show up at any time and any place to put on a show. Their latest event, held at Chapel United Methodist Church, was in front of a packed crowd. It's a different venue than most may expect but the impact stays the same.

"We hold probably about 12 events per year and I would say about 30-40 percent of the events are right here at the Chapel Church," said SWO Creative Lead Nathaniel Andes. "The local talent is really what makes the SWO and these guys are striving to make it in pro wrestling."

Fans from all over the area come to support their favorite wrestlers. The SWO has even had pro wrestlers show up that have competed on the WWE level. A place that many hope to get to while also continuing to make a name for themselves in the SWO.

"Being local makes you want to do even more for the fans," said Lancaster wrestler Dana Stennett, also known as Prince Piranha. "You just like, 'Yeah now I'm feeling it' because I see my boys or I see my mom down there."