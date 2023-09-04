Spring Grove head coach Tom Trone Jr. returns to Rockets to build on family legacy

Trone Jr. made the return back to his alma mater, after a long stint coaching alongside his father.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — There is a time and a place for everything.

For Spring Grove's Head Football Coach Tom Trone, the time is now to take the reigns at his alma mater; after being an assistant coach for years, Trone is now back as the head man.

The name is a familiar one in the Rocket's community. Trone coached alongside his father years ago and still keeps his practice habits in place today.

"He was a defensive guy and I'm the defensive coordinator. Still, as the head coach we use a lot of the fundamentals and practice strategy," said Trone "I've been a lot of head coaches the past couple of years, and we used a lot of stuff he used in practice."

The Rockets have had three head coaches in the last three seasons. Trone is coaching a lot of players he already has had relationships with, which includes starting Quarterback Cowen Ruhland who is ecstatic to play under Trone's direction.

"He’s always excited, [and] he talks about it a lot," said Ruhland "He's home, he's finally back at Spring Grove where he grew up [and] where he coached so I think it's really cool to see."

With this being Trone's first year back, he's excited for the challenge. The team has been assembled and now it's just about improving daily to bring the school back to the place where his father had them.