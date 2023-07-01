Rahmer leads country in wins, seven coming at Lincoln

The event marks the halfway point of the season, if Rahmer keeps his winning percentage up he'll be on pace for just shy of twenty wins come November.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania Speedweek brings excitement, but one driver is focused on keeping the consistency rolling.

Thursday night at Lincoln Speedweek was a special night for one driver, Freddie Rahmer picked up his first Pa. Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway.

The event marks the halfway point of the season, if Rahmer keeps his winning percentage up he'll be on pace for just shy of twenty wins come November.

“There’s some things we can improve on. Just like any sport or anything thing you’re doing in life," said Rahmer. "We were at Hagerstown the other night and we ran well. But, it was kind of bittersweet because I know a couple of the little things we did different driving and on the race car, we could have had a chance of contending for the win. Just trying to turn those good nights into great ones.”

It's a pretty cool stat when another Pennsylvania driver, Anthony Macri, held that title last year. Rahmer only leads Macri by two wins so far this season.

“Nine races is the most I’ve ever won in a sprint car," he continued. "That’s where we’re at now and we have a lot of the year left. So, looking to build on it and keep hitting stride but proud what we’ve done.”

Rahmer is currently at nine wins, seven of which have come at Lincoln Speedway, which brings him to 31 total wins at that track, just two wins away from tying the late Greg Hodnett at Lincoln.