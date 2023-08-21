PSFCA announces Cumberland Valley High School as host venue for the 2024 Big 33 Football Classic

The event, known as the "Super Bowl of High School Football" is slated to start Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and conclude on Memorial Day, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland Valley High School will be the host venue for the 2024 Big 33 Football Classic.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) announced the event will be held on Chapman Field on Memorial Day weekend.

“We have been given an opportunity to move the games to Cumberland Valley High School, where the PIAA is now successfully hosting the State Championship Football Games. We are excited and look forward to creating more opportunities to engage young sports fans, veterans and military, buddy families, host families, alumni, and beyond," said Garry Cathell, the executive director of the PSFCA Big 33.

The event, known as the "Super Bowl of High School Football" is slated to start Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and conclude on Memorial Day, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Players and cheerleaders from across Pennsylvania and Maryland will all practice at Cumberland Valley High School. Other special events being planned for the holiday weekend include the Big 33 Buddy Day, Big 33 Pep Rally, Big 33 Recognition Program, Big 33 Fan Fest, military participation and family-friendly activities.

PSFCA East West all-stars will also play their Big School and Small School all-star football games at Chapman Field on Sunday, May 19. These games will feature seniors from Pennsylvania, as well as all-star cheerleaders.

“We are proud to highlight our extraordinary, high-achieving, talented student-athletes for one of the ultimate games in high school football. We look forward to the upcoming game featuring these future collegiate and NFL stars," continued Cathell. "Beyond the high-energy annual football match-up, we enjoy offering our exceptional big-hearted buddies with special needs a fun, meaningful experience to team up with the players and cheerleaders, often cultivating life-long friendships.