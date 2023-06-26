PHOTO GALLERY: Hershey Bears celebrate Calder Cup win in Coachella Valley

FOX43 captured the moments of the championship celebration on the ice at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA just after the Bears' glorious cup win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALM DESERT, Calif. — After losing the opening two games of the Calder Cup finals, the Hershey Bears reeled off three straight victories on home ice at GIANT Center before returning back to California.

Coachella Valley forced a Game 7, where the Bears earned a stunning 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Firebirds at Acrisure Arena, securing the 2023 Calder Cup.

Despite not being on home ice, these photos capture the unfiltered happiness of Bears players with the franchises' 12th Calder Cup. FOX43's Ed Albert captured all the celebration on and off the ice.

PHOTOS: Hershey Bears On-ice Calder Cup Celebration 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

It wasn't long until the celebration retired inside the building, as Bears fans enjoyed their well-deserved win.