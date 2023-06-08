Talented Penn State roster expects to thrive on both sides of the ball | Pride of the Lions

The Nittany Lions may have their most talented roster in a while and are expected to compete with the best in college football.

The 2023-24 Penn State Nittany Lions are talented and they know it.

There will be a new quarterback on offense, whether it's Central York's Beau Pruibula or expected starter and top recruit Drew Allar. Overall, the offense has talent to help the young signal caller out.

The Nittany Lions return an experienced offensive line led by projected first round tackle Olu Fashanu and the talented two headed backfield of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. All in all, the Nittany Lions are feeling good about where they are, and they expect to perform.

"Confident and comfortable just because I've been in the system another year as opposed to last year, where I had only been it six months or whatever the time was," said Allar. "I'm a lot more familiar with everything and how we want to operate as a team and as an offense."

Allar is not the only one feeling confident going into the new season.

"It's my fourth camp, two spring balls and this is my second fall camp, second year in the playbook. I think mentally, everything has slowed down on the field," Pribula explained. "You get to master those plays instead of worrying about your assignments, so I think from a maturity standpoint everything has slowed down."

On the opposite side of the ball, the expectations are the same. With three projected first rounders on every level of the defense, the Nittany Lions plan to be dominant.

"The best defenses I've been a part of in terms of getting after the quarterback including us a year ago is because we had multiple waves of guys that could be relentless and not have to pace themselves, to try to last 60 minutes," said defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. "They could go as hard as they could go, and they knew the guy coming in behind him and that's hard on offensive lineman."