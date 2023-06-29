Patients at Penn State Health Children's Hospital see the Calder Cup following Bears' win

Representatives from the Hershey Bears brought their championship trophy to show patients at the hospital and there were plenty of smiles to go around.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 22

The Calder Cup made a stop at Penn State Health Children's Hospital on Thursday morning.

Representatives from the Hershey Bears brought their championship trophy to show patients at the hospital and there were plenty of smiles to go around as staff members, children and even dogs got to take a look at the cup!

Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations for the Bears, joined other representatives to bring smiles to patients as well as celebrate the big victory!