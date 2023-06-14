Party on the Plaza to be held ahead of upcoming Bears home games

Bears Nation is encouraged to come out for a pre-game Party on the Plaza, set to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Get ready to party in Chocolate Town!

With the Bears' overtime win in Hershey for Game 3, the Chocolate and White will host Game Four and force Game Five at Giant Center.

In celebration, Bears Nation is encouraged to come out for a pre-game Party on the Plaza, set to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17. The celebration will feature food, drinks, music, games and plenty of fun!

Organizers plan to keep the tunes spinning while fans enjoy yard games such as Corn Hole and giant Jenga. Fans are also encouraged to grab a piece of chalk and write a good luck message to the Bears for encouragement!

Cold drinks will be available including beer, plus a variety of food options including Chick-fil-A.

There will also be photo opportunities, live broadcasts and chances to get ready to help the Bears extinguish the Coachella Valley Firebirds with the Calder Cup on the line!

Merch will also be available, with free face painting on-hand until 5:15 p.m. before each game.

Tickets are still available for the next two games here.

You can watch Game 4 live on FOX43, NBC Sports Washington and the NHL Network.

The remainder of the series schedule is as follows:

Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43.2 Antenna TV, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | TBD, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington