PA Classics Organization excited about watching the United States' top stars in ongoing Women's World Cup

The young ladies are excited to watch and learn from their favorite U.S. players with women's soccer at the forefront

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — In the heart of south-central Pennsylvania, the excitement is palpable as the Women's FIFA World Cup approaches.

While the prestigious event kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, the fervor is equally felt outside of Manheim in Lancaster County, where a talented and enthusiastic group of young girls from the Pa. Classics soccer program are eager to cheer for their role models and heroes.

"I got to watch the Men's World Cup, but I'm even more excited about the Women's World Cup because, no offense, but the women's games are so thrilling to watch," explained Abigail Witt from Red Lion, who is on Pa. Classics U-11 squad.

Lilly Viscariello, from Sinking Spring, plays on the Pa. Classics U-13 team and shared her anticipation as well, "I remember waking up at three and four in the morning to watch the Olympics. I am really excited to see these women play, and I believe they will go far in the tournament."

They are not alone, according to coach Joel Rice.

"All the girls know when the World Cup is, where the games are, and what time they start. They're super excited about it," he told FOX43.

The Women's World Cup serves as more than just a sports event. For these young players, it has become a source of motivation and determination.

"It gives me a lot of motivation because it shows that they're determined to win too," said Witt.

Clara Skjoldal, who plays on the Pa. Classics U-11 team, looks at how her role model plays to try and be just like them. "They dominate games, " she said. "So I feel like it helps me dominate and encourages me a lot."

As the girls watch their heroes face the world's best on the largest stage, they work carefully to pick up new skills to add to their game.

Gabriella Grove of York County may be older on the PA Classics U-13 team but she agrees. " I definitely like watching people in my position and try to copy their gameplay. It just usually helps you get better as a player

Coach Rice knows the positive impact just watching World Cup games has on his team. “They pick up on all that stuff that we coach them day in and day out through the week they pick it up watching the Women's World Cup game, so that's pretty cool.”

The tournament's dazzling display sparks motivational moments in the minds of these young players.

Avery Grenter of Lancaster and a member of PA Classics U-13 team said, "[It's] really inspiring and it gives me the extra boost of determination to push harder than some girls to see if I can make the stage. "

Viscariello concurs with her PA Classic Program mate and knows how hard the women of the USWNT worked to reach the peak. She hopes one day to be in their shoes.

“Definitely a dream to be up there but it's a select few that eventually make it that far. It's really inspirational to see how like they came from small cities like Andy Sullivan, not too far from me.," she said.