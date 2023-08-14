Nittany Lions boast talented offensive line while defense expects to keep trending upward in year 2 under Manny Diaz | Pride of the Lions

The Nittany Lions season gets underway in 19 days.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions kick off the season in just 19 days. What was once a question in the offensive line is now a strength.

Behind projected first rounder pick Olu Fashanu, the Nittany Lions return with talent, experience and depth—and maybe the biggest advantage is that they care.

"Definitely think we have that championship chemistry, with this group, everything is all natural, we all love each other, we spend so much time with each other," said Fashanu. "We are a very close and tight-knit group, so I definitely think it's going to help a lot. "

On the defensive side, it's year two under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. The NIttany Lions have playmakers at all three levels on the defense. Last year's group finished top 10 in overall defense in the country. The secondary is expected to make plays, and it's a fun group that is excited to grow in year two.

"Coach Diaz, you know, coming in, you get used to it at first, I feel like at safety this is a great system for a safety," said Kevin Winston. "You can make a lot of plays within it if you do, just do your job and play it to the fullest. So I really like Manny Diaz defense and I feel like he was a great addition to Penn State."

The Nittany Lions kick off against West Virginia on Sept. 2.