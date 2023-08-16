Nick Parker begins his professional baseball quest with the York Revolution

Dallastown alum Nick Parker is excited for this opportunity to pitch in front of his hometown.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Homegrown talent is always nice when you can find it, and recently the York Revolution took advantage of an opportunity to sign former Dallastown standout Nick Parker.

Parker has seen a lot in his baseball life. A PIAA state final run in 2018 with the Wildcats helped propel him to a great college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to the University of Virginia and appearing in the 2023 College Baseball World Series.

The first step for Parker professionally is the White Rose City with the Revs.

When FOX43 caught up with Parker before a game, he detailed why he chose York.

"You know, not getting the opportunity to get picked up in the draft or signed in free agency, so it was kind of a 'what's next?' And the Atlantic League is a terrific league," said Parker. "It's the best independent league that you can play in, and so, to be able to have the hometown connection was very fortunate for me. "

Not every path is the same, and as Parker searched for what was next, he looked to find a fit like a glove. It turns out the place at the top of the list was one he knows all too well.

"When I was a kid, I played for the Revs organization," he said with a smile.

"So again, the point here is pretty cool," he continued. "I see it. There are a lot of people I know in the stands. I'm just looking to go out and get outs whenever my name is called."

The road less traveled can be an adventure, and Parker has a lot to look forward to if he can perform well in the Atlantic League.

"Exciting," he beamed. "I was grateful to be able to have a chance to continue my professional career. Hopefully, this is just a stepping stone into what's next."