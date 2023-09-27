Millersville football off to best start in decades

The last time the Marauders were 3-1 to start a season was 2003.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Try as she might this week, not even Mother Nature can put a grey cloud over the Millersville football team these days.

"They came to camp on a mission and they put something out in front of them and they made that decision to go out and chase it together as a family. That's really the joy of this, watching them," said Millersville Head Coach J.C. Morgan.

After a win over West Chester to start conference play, for the first time in a while, there's a buzz around town about Marauders football.

"Being from this area, I get a lot of people that I've never met before that are telling me they're tuned in," said sophomore quarterback Rob Footman Jr. "It's a great feeling to know that people from Lancaster are tuning in from all areas to talk about Millersville football."

The Marauders played some old-school football Saturday, beating the elements and West Chester.



At 3-1, 'Ville has matched their best start since 2003. To put that into perspective, PSAC Athlete of the Week Jaheim Morris was born in 2002. So the running back wasn't even walking the last time the Marauders had this much success.

"I don't know what I would do without Millersville football. I've been through so many ups and downs, whether it was school or family stuff when I'm on this football field it disappears," said Morris, a Cedar Cliff grad. "All my worries and all my stress, it all disappears. I get on this football field and pour my heart out for my brothers."

In a lot of ways, the region has watched this team grow up from their time playing on Fridays, as Millersville boasts 24 players from District 3 teams.

"It's just a strong appreciation for football in this area for central Pennsylvania. Being familiar with the area since 2005, it's really having the opportunity to get the know the guys, know the coaches in the area, and it's just really exciting to get those guys here," added Morgan.

The Marauders also know that their success means so much to so many.