Manheim Township football team returns No. 2 jersey to honor late legend Steve Hermann

For the second season straight, the Blue Streaks have returned Steve Hermann's #2 jersey to honor his legacy after his unexpected death in 1993.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township football team is more than just a team, it’s about connecting with those who came before them, including the late Blue Streaks legend Steve Hermann.

Hermann was a three-sport athlete at Manheim Township who passed away in his sleep following a basketball game in 1993. For the second season in a row, the #2 jersey he wore on the football field has returned to honor his legacy.

“I don’t think he would have expected this," said Steves's father, Tony. “I think he would be very honored to know this is the way his life is being carried on,”

This year's recipient of the special jersey is senior wide receiver Nick Palumbo. He was awarded the jersey prior to the season.

The Hermann Award was used as a post-season award and now, in addition to that, his legacy lives on yearly with the return of the jersey.

“I got to talk to Mr. Hermann after the game on Friday and it’s so nice to hear how involved he is in the community and all my future plans and what’s going on this year,” said Palumbo “It’s nice to get to know such great people and this #2 jersey... I was speechless when I received it.”

Blue Streaks head coach Mark Evans says Palumbo embodies everything they were looking for on the team. The staff came to the decision to award Palumbo the jersey and it’s important to know the history of who came before the current players.

“It’s really important to have more of a connection to who Steve was and that’s when I approached the Hermanns and asked for permission,” said Evans “We approached the alumni, I think it’s important to keep his legacy and name alive and add some more credibility than getting an award at a banquet. Now, you get to wear it all year long and that brings a lot of glory, praise and honor to who Steve was.”

Steve also has a scholarship that is awarded to one basketball and football player each year. His legacy will be carried on forever and the importance Steve had in the community can't be overstated.