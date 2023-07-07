York County sporting legend Loretta Claiborne honored with her own day

City of York honors international and local sporting legend Loretta Claiborne after she earns two medals at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

YORK, Pa. — It was a hero’s welcome for one of York County’s biggest stars on a day made just for her.

The City of York and the York County Special Olympics honored a local legend and international Special Olympics spokesperson Loretta Claiborne.

In honor of the star, they proclaimed July 7th, 2023 "Loretta Claiborne Day."

"[She is] one of the greatest heroes in the history of York County and she has been an ambassador for over 50 years of love and an amazing athlete. [She is] showing people what you can do if you put your mind [to it]," said Michael Helfrich, the mayor of York.

The honor follows Claiborne’s return from Berlin, Germany and the Special Olympics World Games where she hauled in a gold medal in tennis singles and a bronze in doubles. One of the more memorable feats in her historic career.

"To see this community come together for me to celebrate Loretta Claiborne Day is just so exciting for me," Claiborne told FOX43.

"[She] is there to give that message to overcome adversity, but even more than that you see through her care and compassion for others every day, not just through our community but throughout the world," said Samantha Dorm, the parent of a Special Olympic athlete.

At nearly 70 years old, Loretta has seemingly done it all. She has earned gold medals in running, bowling, figure skating, and now tennis. Now the question is what is next for the champion.

"Until that good man calls me, I am all sports. Sports is my love sport, [it] helps me when I am down and brings me out. I look to sports as more than just winning medals, I look to it as friendship, as determination to go on and better my life in all aspects," said Claiborne.