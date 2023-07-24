Local 'American Outlaws' chapter thrives during World Cup

Some members of the Harrisburg chapter have even gone to World Cup games in the past.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the national anthem plays before the World Cup broadcast of the United States against Vietnam on Friday night, fans inside Mr. G's on Sixth Street in Harrisburg stand with their hats and hands over their hearts.

"This time of year is always great. World Cup times are always a ton of fun and we look forward to them," said Kevin Broniak.

Mr. G's is the home bar for the Harrisburg chapter of the American Outlaws, the official fan group of the U.S. Men's and Women's national teams. It's safe to say this group goes the extra mile to support the red, white, and blue.

"So supporting the World Cup, I was in Doha for 30 days. I went to 20 games from opening ceremonies to the third place match, to the finals," recalled Sarah Vogelsong. "It's the universal sport and I love that it's back on the TV and we're all gathering again to see it."

While it's in the 80s outside, inside, fans put on their scarves to cheer on Team USA. Some greet familiar faces with a hug, almost mirroring a family reunion. While others may be meeting for the first time, soccer has a way of making them fast friends.

"Soccer is family. It is," claimed Vogelsong. "We have great clubs for the youth. We have great colleges. Messiah College is a big part of this area, watching them win national championships. We had the city Islanders, the Harrisburg Heat. Everything is really bursting in this area."

Soccer's impact here in south-central Pennsylvania, the home of Christian Pulisic, will be felt throughout the country over the next few years, which will be a busy time for the American Outlaws.

"We've got a lot of tournaments coming up between the men and the women," said Broniak. "You know, the World Cup comes here for the men in '26. We've got a big tournament in '24 and another one in '25. So there's a lot of really good excitement coming to the U.S. and soccer and we're growing."

While those dates may be further down the road, this group already has their next get-together mapped out.

"We've got a great chapter here," boasts Broniak. "If you live closer to Lancaster, we have a great chapter in Lancaster."