A new era starts in Littlestown | Sports Spotlight

A title change for Corey Bittle after over 20 years on the Thunderbolts sidelines. He took over the reins from longtime head coach Mike Lippy.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The high school football season begins tomorrow night and before a fresh new season, there are plenty of coaching changes on the sidelines.

Littlestown has their first new head coach in 20 years after Mike Lippy retired in May.

The new man in charge never left his old school. Corey Bittle has been a Thunderbolts assistant for a long stretch. This year, he stays in the same location with an expanded role.

He's spent many a Friday Nights under the bright lights of a little town.

“I’ve been here for twenty couple years as an assistant. I am excited to get started here as a head coach. I think we have a pretty good staff assembled, everyone is involved here and together. We are putting together a lot of energy and carry that over to the players,” Bittle told FOX43 News.

What’s old is also what’s new, Coach Bittle is not shy to introduce some of his own philosophies.

“Each day we try some new things. I really don’t tell them ahead of time that we’re changing some of these things, it’s kind of on the spot," Bittle explained. "They get it. They realize we are changing things. I just want to keep that going because whatever we give them next week, they’re buying into that as well.”

Bittle will coach his first game as the Thunderbolts skipper on Friday when Littlestown travels to Boiling Springs to open up the 2023 season.