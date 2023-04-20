Lebanon long jumper Mileyska Calderon makes record-breaking comeback

Calderon missed last season due to injury, but the senior is now healthy and, most recently, set a meet and school record in the long jump.

LEBANON, Pa. — It's been quite the journey for Lebanon Senior Mileyska Calderon. After over a year away from the track due to injury she's made quite the comeback and now is settling in as one of the best jumpers in the area.

"She dealt with an injury last year that she really worked through this offseason," said head coach Tom Pearson "She hit the weight room hard, hit the plyometrics hard and has really shown the improvement this year."

Look no further than last week for that improvement. She set the meet record at the Warwick Black Knight Invitational with an 18'1 jump. A number that also doubled as a school record for the Cedars.

"She was just smiling and it was really really cool to see the satisfaction of the work she put in to finally nail one," said Pearson "She had a great day."

The Cedars track is currently under construction, so Calderon's practices don't even include a jumping pit right now.

The team creates creative workouts with landing mats as the only option.

"They did a good job checking on me and making sure I was okay during my injury," said Calderon "I just love competing and practicing with the team."

There are many more steps for Calderon to climb, but she is quickly making a name for herself.