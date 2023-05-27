Bears look for series lead tonight on FOX43.2

Game 3 of AHL Eastern Conference finals begins at 7pm on Antenna TV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Hershey Bears are in Rochester, New York for the Memorial Day weekend to take on the Americans.

Tonight, the Bears and Amerks will face off in game 3 of the best-of-seven series at Blue Cross Arena. The series is tied 1-1.

You can watch tonight's game on Antenna TV which is FOX43.2 over the air.

You can also find it on Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88 in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York area.

The game is also being simulcast on NBC Sports Washington in the Washington, D.C. area.

Zack Fisch, the voice of the Bears, and Todd Sadowski, FOX43 sports director, are the announcers.

Hershey is coming off a 2-0 victory Tuesday in Game 2 at Giant Center.

Henrik Borgstrom and Beck Malenstyn both scored in the second period.

The Bears and Hunter Shepard never looked back. Shepard stopped all 24 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout.

It was the first Bears shutout against the Americans (regular season and playoffs) since Peter Budaj on February 22, 2002.

The Bears are looking to break a streak in Rochester. The team hasn't won in the city since November 2018. The Chocolate & White have dropped three straight in the Flower City since then, including a shootout loss in March.