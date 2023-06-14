Hershey Bears and Coachella Firebirds announce Calder Cup Community Challenge

In the Calder Cup Community Challenge, whoever wins the trophy will receive a $10,000 donation from the opposing team to their charity of choice.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The oldest and newest teams in the American Hockey League (AHL) have a lot in common, one of which is the support of their fans!

In the Calder Cup Community Challenge, whoever wins the trophy will receive a $10,000 donation from the opposing team to their charity of choice. Whether to supply books to local libraries, give kids access to play hockey or stock area food pantries, everyone wins!

The Hershey Bears (11-5) scored the club's first win of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals, striking for a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 of the championship series on Tuesday night at GIANT Center.

With the overtime win in Hershey for Game 3, the Chocolate and White will host Game Four and force Game Five at Giant Center.

Since 2018, the Hershey Bears Cares charitable initiative has been the platform to highlight the organization’s community outreach. In a typical season, our players, coaches and team members conduct community-focused activities throughout the area.

The Bears have been proud members of the AHL since the 1938-39 season, making them the longest-continuously operating member club of the league still playing in its original city.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks. The team is currently in its inaugural season.

The remainder of the series schedule is as follows:

Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43.2 Antenna TV, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | TBD, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington