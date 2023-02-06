Hershey Bears get another chance to close out Amerks

Bears can clinch trip to Calder Cup Finals with win in Game 6 on FOX43.2/Antenna TV at 7pm.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another game, another chance.

The Hershey Bears arrive in Rochester for Game 6 of the AHL Eastern Conference Finals with the opportunity to advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

Hershey was not able to do that at Giant Center Wednesday, falling to the Americans 4-1.

The Bears are looking to close the deal and avoid a Game 7 Monday.

History is on the side of the Bears. Hershey is 5-0 on the road this postseason.

In AHL history, only 18 teams have come back from 3-1 down to win a Calder Cup Playoff series. However, Rochester has done it three times, in 1960 (vs. Cleveland), 1992 (vs. Binghamton) and 2004 (vs. Syracuse).

The pressure of the moment did not seem to faze the players Friday morning. During the morning skate, the players looked focused and business-like.

Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson said a quick turn around from Game 5 is good thing for the players.

"The guys have the right frame of mind right now. Playing every other day, like this, when you drop a game, it's really good to get right back at it," Nelson said.

The every other day NHL-style schedule can take a toll, but Nelson says the locker room is ready.

"The guys know their bodies. Some guys are taking this morning off, you know what, you have to get your rest. The thing is the guys have the right frame of mind right now," Nelson said.

Meantime, for the Amerks, they've been riding goaltender Malcolm Subban. He made 32 saves in game 5 and was a big reason for Rochester's success.

They'll need him to be good again with a hungry Bears team looking to finish the series.

Does any momentum from game 5 carry over to Friday night?

Americans Head Coach Seth Appert said it depends.

"I think that momentum only carries as much your preparation and performance in the first period," Appert said.

Quick Notes

- The Bears will look for a bounce back Friday from goaltender Hunter Shepard. Shepard has only allowed more than two goals twice this postseason, one of the being Wednesday's loss. The last time Shepard gave up more than two, he responded with a shutout in game 2 of this series

- Logan Day has been clutch for the Bears during this playoff run. He has six points in five games this series, with two goals. Day also shares the AHL postseason points lead for defenseman with nine points.

- Tonight's Officials:

Referees: Carter Sandlak (#47), Brandon Schrader (#46)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (#62), Dan Kelly (#98)

