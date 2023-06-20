Bears fall to Firebirds in Game 6

Coachella Valley forces Game 7 vs. Hershey Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALM DESERT, Calif. — We saw more of how we want to play is how Coachella Valley Head Coach Dan Bylsma described his team's win Monday in Game 6.

For Hershey to win the Calder Cup, they'll need to get back to their game in Game 7.

At the start of the game, it was hard to envision this result.

The Bears started fast and took an early 1-0 lead at 1:33 of the first period.

Hershey's Joe Snively sent a pass to Connor McMichael in the slot, behind two Firebirds defenders, and McMichael buried it past goaltender Joey Daccord.

That pass, and that finish from Mikey 🤌



🍎 Snively

🍏 Johansen pic.twitter.com/ZEHAdfAIRm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 20, 2023

"It didn't start off the greatest. We were a little tentative, Hershey pinned us back," Bylsma said.

Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson agreed. He said he liked his team's start.

"We had a really good start. We were in control of the game. I think the shots were 7-1 at one point in time, something like that. Then we take a penalty and they capitalize on it," Nelson said.

It was the Firebirds' Max McCormick who scored that power play goal, after the Bears' Gabriel Carlsson went to the penalty box for hooking.

Coachella Valley added two more goals and finished the first period with a 3-1 lead.

"This team seams to score goals in bunches. That's what we've experienced here. Our guys have to understand, when that goal goes in, it's right back to work," Nelson said.

Special teams was the difference, according to @TheHersheyBears HC Todd Nelson @fox43 pic.twitter.com/WTQkCuREEE — Ed Albert (@ealbert410) June 20, 2023

Special teams was key in this one.

"They were better in the special teams department and that was the difference for sure," Nelson said.

Beck Malenstyn pulled the Bears within one at 3:28 in the second period and made the score 3-2.

Beck has us back to within one!



🍎 Sutter

🍏 Day pic.twitter.com/474cYp2aiE — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 20, 2023

Kole Lind made it 4-2 for the Firebirds at 11:50.

Lind added Coachella Valley's fifth and final goal at 3:57 of the third.

Nelson pulled goaltender Hunter Shepard after it went in.

McMichael said the locker room has full confidence in Shepard for Wednesday's game.

"I don't think there's a guy in that room that doubts Shep. He's the main reason we're here right now and we all believe in him. He always bounces back," McMichael said.

Connor McMichael says there’s full belief in Hunter Shepard for Game 7 @fox43 pic.twitter.com/nCHZg1BOkN — Ed Albert (@ealbert410) June 20, 2023

The Bears will have one final game this season on Wednesday.