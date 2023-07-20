Hanover Country Club holds third annual Swing for Shriners event

Golfers came out to help support expenses for youth in the Shriners hospital

Example video title will go here for this video

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — After the weather postponed the original Shriners Celebrity Golf Tournament date, it teed off on Thursday in York County without a hitch.

The event at Hanover County Club may have been a little toasty, but it didn't deter golfers from supporting a good cause.

"The Hanover Country Club is a great venue and the community is really supporting our cause because there's a lot of kids [who] need help and at the Shriners Hospital," said Sean Barba York County Shring president. "There's never a charge."

The Swing for Shriners event raises funds to help pay for all expenses for kids in the Shriners Hospital.

Local athletes also came out to show their support as well.

"I was asked by a couple people about what the tournament meant. To represent sprint car racing and Lincoln Speedway," said sprint car driver Corey Haas. "I just thought it was a good idea to get out, play a little golf, meet some new people and do anything I can to support the foundation."