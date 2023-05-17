Girls wrestling officially sanctioned in Pennsylvania

Wednesday, May 17 marked the third and final PIAA vote to sanction girls wrestling, which the board unanimously approved.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a huge day around the state for girls' athletics!

Schools around the Keystone State began adding the sport in March of 2020.

The sport hit 100 schools in mid-February, which is the number needed to become a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania.

The first two PIAA votes were also unanimous.

In the 24 years Mark Byers has worked for the PIAA, they've only added two other sports- lacrosse and competitive cheerleading. Girls' wrestling is now the third.

"What is exciting is the importance placed on interscholastic athletics. This isn't just important for girls to participate, because we have wrestling taking place year-round. What was really the swell in support was seeing how important wrestling for schools, wrestling for your community is really what it's all about," said Byers.

The PIAA already has plans to add a girls' wrestling state championship tournament in March of 2024 alongside the boys' championship in the Giant Center.

Senator Scott Martin (R-13) released the following statement regarding the announcement:

"Male and female wrestlers have always deserved the same chance to compete for state championships, earn college scholarships, and grow participation in their sport. The PIAA deserves credit for following through on their promise to officially sanction girls’ wrestling in Pennsylvania and open new doors for these young athletes.