Longtime Hershey Bears winger Garrett Mitchell announces retirement from hockey

Mitchell, 31, spent parts of nine seasons with the Bears, serving as both an alternate captain and captain during his time with the team.

A veteran of 400 games with the Hershey Bears over parts of nine seasons has announced his retirement from hockey.

Mitchell, 31, played exactly 400 games for the Bears, often serving in a leadership role for the club as the alternate captain or captain. He suited up in one contest for the team that won the Calder Cup in 2009-10.

Outside of Hershey, Mitchell also had professional stops with the South Carolina Stingrays and Reading Royals in the ECHL, HKM Zvolen in Slovakia, and most recently, the Laval Rockets and Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

While serving as the IceHogs' captain in 2022-23, Mitchell played in 24 games and did not record a point.

In total, Mitchell played in 537 AHL games, recording 66 goals and 70 assists for 136 points.