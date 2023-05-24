Fling Golfers making waves in Hershey

The sport involves a stick that is equipped for every type of shot on the golf course. It's a fun twist on the game of golf and one many hope keeps growing.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's not your typical game of golf!

Fling Golf has quickly been on the rise, it's a variation of the sport that has become popular amongst many. In Hershey, local players are taking advantage.

The sport involves a stick that is equipped for every type of shot on the golf course. It's a fun twist on the game of golf and one many hope keeps growing.

“I was watching it on shark tank and before they could even finish, I was like, 'I'm getting that, it’s awesome,'" said Hershey native Adam Leavelle. "I couldn’t wait to get out here and try it."

Leavelle has spearheaded the Fling Golf movement and has played for two years consistently. He's been playing at Spring Creek Golf Course in Hershey.

"I have introduced a lot of guys to it," said Leavelle "My goal is to one day start a league in Hershey and continue to get the game out there."

He says he spends hours weekly practicing his game. It's not only a sport that is easy to pick up but something he simply enjoys doing.

There is even a chance to move up to the pro level.

"I'm absolutely steadily improving," Leavelle told FOX43. "I'm excited about it and can't wait to see how far I can go."

The sport has had multiple tournaments that have been nationally televised. Leavelle's dream is to one day get on that national stage and represent the area.

It will take some time but for now, he's just enjoying the process of learning something new and having fun.