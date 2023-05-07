Dauphin County commissioners enjoy Hershey Bears' victory with California fruits

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — To the victor goes the spoils!
On Wednesday, the Dauphin County commissioners got their spoils thanks to a Hershey Bears Calder Cup win.
The commissioners unboxed 22 pounds of California dates and grapes at today's meeting in Harrisburg.
The fruit was sent from commissioners in the Coachella Valley California area after losing a friendly wager on the outcome of the Calder Cup finals.
Commissioner Mike Pries says it's a proud day for the county.
"We join the 286,000 residents of Dauphin County in celebrating the Hershey Bears' Calder Cup Championship. We do, herby proclaim, July 5, 2023 [as] Hershey Bears Day in Dauphin County," he said.
The Dauphin County commissioners are now looking for date recipes to use up the fruit. Pries says they will likely pair well with Hershey's chocolate.