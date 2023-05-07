Dauphin County commissioners enjoy Hershey Bears' victory with California fruits

The commissioners unboxed 22 pounds of California dates and grapes at today's meeting in Harrisburg, thanks to a friendly bet culminating in a Bears win.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — To the victor goes the spoils!

On Wednesday, the Dauphin County commissioners got their spoils thanks to a Hershey Bears Calder Cup win.

The commissioners unboxed 22 pounds of California dates and grapes at today's meeting in Harrisburg.

The fruit was sent from commissioners in the Coachella Valley California area after losing a friendly wager on the outcome of the Calder Cup finals.

Commissioner Mike Pries says it's a proud day for the county.

"We join the 286,000 residents of Dauphin County in celebrating the Hershey Bears' Calder Cup Championship. We do, herby proclaim, July 5, 2023 [as] Hershey Bears Day in Dauphin County," he said.