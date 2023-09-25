Dallastown star wide receiver Michael Scott plans to use NIL partnership for positive local impact

Scott plans to use the new NIL deal to impact the surrounding Dallastown community.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — The NIL space for high school student-athletes is still fairly new to Pennsylvania.

Dallastown star wide receiver Michael Scott is no stranger to the attention he gets from defenses, but is also the first District III student-athlete to sign with Marsico Sports Media & Pennsylvania Sports Agency. He plans to use his newfound partnership to impact the Dallastown community as much as he can.

"Being able to inspire kids that are younger than me, that look up to me, I want to create a good environment for kids younger than me who think they can do this too," said Scott.

The Wildcats star list of collegiate offers is long, but so too is the plan he has to give back to those who one day hope to be in his shoes.

“I like working around the community and helping youth programs," said Scott. "Just being around kids and giving them somebody to look up to in that case."

Being the first athlete to sign with the Pa. sports agency it was more than just his skills on the field that drew them to Scott, he was just the right kid to have the right impact on what NIL should be in Pennsylvania.