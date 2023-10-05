Penn State coaches bring the Rose Bowl trophy to the Harrisburg State Capitol

Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed Penn State football coach James Franklin and the Rose Bowl trophy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There was a sports celebration at the State Capital today.

Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed Penn State football coach James Franklin and the Rose Bowl trophy, as well as new basketball coach Mike Roades and athletic director Patrick Kraft.

The message was one of leadership both in the Commonwealth and on the field.

For Coach Roades, the Capitol is familiar territory.

"Growing up and spending so much time here, I saw that father['s] and so many of his colleagues' leadership in tough times. [It's] what we have to do as coaches, you're leading all the time," Roades told FOX43.

"You're probably leading the most when people aren't watching and trying to impact young people. So, you learn that from a lot of different times in your life and today is another one of them," he continued.

"It's great to come with the Rose Bowl trophy and have an opportunity to celebrate all the hard work that our young people did and having the opportunity to bring that back to the great state of Pennsylvania," said Franklin.