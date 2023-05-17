Central York downs Northeastern for 2023 YAIAA volleyball title

The Panthers outlasted the Bobcats in straight sets to win the YAIAA championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — The Central York Panthers returned to the YAIAA title game for the second year in a row. This time against rival Northeastern.

The two teams played a five-set thriller last year, but this year the Panthers took control early and never looked back.

Christian Bucks came with the energy and led the Panthers with some timely kills. The Panthers also got it done on the defensive end as well thanks to Mason Boyer.

The Bobcats tried to come back and keep it close for the finals two sets. The Panthers, though, were just too much in this one on both sides of the net. They claimed the title with a sweep 3-0 and avenged last season's loss in the same spot.

"It feels great; this is actually the first time since I think 2017 that we won a county title," said Panthers head coach Landon Shorts. "It's really special for our guys and it is really special for the alumni and everyone who has been involved with this program."

A big part of the Panthers win was Ryan Roberts, who plays a critical role as Libero.

"It feels great; we work hard everyday—they were a great opponent," said Roberts. "We came out strong and got the win."