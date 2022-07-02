Local soccer clubs combine efforts to form top teams

Hershey Soccer Club, Penn FC, Eagle FC and CASA working together to form NPSL and U-23 squads

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The goal seems simple, build the best team possible to compete against the best amateur programs in the country. The process is a little more complicated and takes a lot of cooperation between local clubs in the Harrisburg area.

The Hershey Soccer Club, Penn FC, Eagle FC and Capital Area Soccer Association (CASA) are working together to support a pair of high-level amateur teams. An advisory board has been created with representation from every club to support a Men's Hershey FC National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Team and the Central Pennsylvania United Under 23 Team (Central Penn United U-23).