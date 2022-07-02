Local soccer clubs combine efforts to form top teams

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The goal seems simple, build the best team possible to compete against the best amateur programs in the country. The process is a little more complicated and takes a lot of cooperation between local clubs in the Harrisburg area.
The Hershey Soccer Club, Penn FC, Eagle FC and Capital Area Soccer Association (CASA) are working together to support a pair of high-level amateur teams. An advisory board has been created with representation from every club to support a Men's Hershey FC National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Team and the Central Pennsylvania United Under 23 Team (Central Penn United U-23).
FOX43 covered the open tryout held at In The Net to help form the teams. Evan Brooks was there and his report from the tryout is included in this story. Once the teams are filled, they will begin competing in May.