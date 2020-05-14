Local Harlem Globetrotter feeds essential workers at nursing home

Foundation for Chris "Handles" Franklin donates 200 meals to Manor Care Nursing Home

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Chris "Handles" Franklin is a Harrisburg native and a world-class entertainer for the world famous Harlem Globetrotters. On Wednesday, The Handles Foundation donated 200 meals to essential workers at the Manor Care Nursing Home in Camp Hill.

"We truly appreciate the people who are out there continuously working during this time," Franklin said. "A lot of times at nursing homes, the workers don't get the fanfare they deserve so we just want to show them that we appreciate them."

He says his parents are the ones that showed him the importance of giving to your community.

"My father was a police officer, my mother worked in a hospital. They both served in the community and helped others and they passed that gene down to me."