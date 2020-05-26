Local drivers support Memorial Day race at Lincoln Speedway

Big field shows up for the holiday event

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — "I'm happy to be back, happy to support the tracks." The simplistic statement from Chambersburg's Chad Jones summed up the feelings of a lot of the drivers and fans at Lincoln Speedway on Memorial Day.

“It's an endorphin, it's good man, it makes the Spring and Summer feel like America here in Adams county," added Chris Fissel of Gardners.

The fans were close to the action with most maintaining a safe, social distance. The drivers were ready to dust off the local rust.

"I'm definitely excited to get back a sense of normalcy," explained Lewisberry driver Kyle Moody. "I just hope we pulled no triggers so there is no repercussions down the line but I raced out in Missouri and it was a blast and I am excited to get after it here in PA."

Brian Montieth won the feature race. The track has already announced another event for this upcoming Saturday, May 30th.