Little League World Series returning to full participation

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday in South Williamsport.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Organizers of the Little League World Series announced Tuesday that they plan to return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events.

Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators last year because of the pandemic.

The series was canceled in 2020.

There's a different kind of buzz inside Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport.

The hot news here? The Little League World Series announced plans to return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events.

"I grew up sliding down the hill on the cardboard boxes and things. I know I was really upset when they didn't do full capacity last year, and the year before that, they just didn't have it. I am really excited," said Emily Lockard, Williamsport.

The last time the stadium looked like this was in 2019.

The pandemic forced Little League World Series officials to make tough decisions.

"I think it's great. It's a great change from the last two years. Everyone is excited. It will be nice to have kids, family, and friends actually participate," said Chris Williams, Boom City Brewing.

Williams is excited for the business the series brings in.

He is glad the decision was made early; planning for big crowds takes a lot these days.

"I mean, it's mostly staffing. You know it's been hard staffing. A lot of places are having a hard time. It's been difficult, but we are working our way through it," Williams said.

Julie Steinbacher of Williamsport says the series is part of the community.

"It misses something. Living here, we always go to a game every year as I raised my kids. They played. It was always fun to take their friends there. I mean, I did miss it," she said.

In a statement on the Little League World Series website, the organization's CEO Stephen D. Keener said in part:

"We are anticipating a more exciting tournament than ever with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series. We look forward to writing a historic chapter in the Little League story."

The Little League World Series is planned for August 17- 28 at the complex in South Williamsport.