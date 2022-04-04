Lions look for progress as spring practice moves forward | Pride of the Lions

Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich believes Penn State will be better up front through execution and coaching.

YORK, Pa. — Another week of practice, another week of progress for the Nittany Lions in spring ball. That is as least the vision for those that are closest to the team.

If there are any questions about a lack of intensity, you need to look no further than first year staff member Stacy Collins, as he puts the punt team through coverage drills.

The Lions have a lot of question marks after back-to-back subpar seasons. The biggest ones for many, the offensive line and running game. Second year Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich recently spoke after a mid week practice. Yurcich made it clear he won't talk about last year.

"I don't really think it is pertinent to our mission to improve this spring and that is our goal and what we are going to do this spring," said Yurcich. "I think you guys had your chance to reflect on last year."

Now the Penn State beat hasn't really had a chance to ask questions of Yurcich in person. When asked why Penn State will be better in 2022 offensively, Yurcich had a simple answer.

"We're going to execute better, we're going to coach it better, we're going to play it better," he said.

Coach James Franklin has addressed the o-line earlier this spring. If Penn State wants to be elite, he knows the Lions have to improve up front. This spring Penn State University (PSU) has low numbers along the line but Franklin likes the work he sees from what he's got in camp.

"I think Olu has been really good he's been really impressive. Juice [Scruggs] has been really impressive. [He] looks comfortable, I think his best position is at center," said Franklin.

One area for excitement is the battle to see who will back up Sean Clifford. Central York's Beau Pribula is in that competition with fellow freshman and five star recruit Drew Allar. So far this spring Beau has impressed at least one teammate in center, Juice Scruggs.

"Definitely his arm talent, he's got a cannon on him," said Scruggs. "But to be honest with you, his knowledge, he's a very fast learner and he picks it up quick and that's impressive, especially for his position."