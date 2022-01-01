Lions get run over by Arkansas in Outback Bowl

Familiar mistakes once again hogtie the Nittany Lions

TAMPA, Fla. — Five weeks ago Penn State was in East Lansing, Michigan playing in a snowstorm. The temperature and climate may be different but the results and fashion of the game are similar as the Lions fall to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

After a close and hard fought first half Penn State wilts under the Florida sun to 24-10 defeat.



The defense puts the hard hats on despite missing six starters. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown is coming back next year. He thwarts an early Razorbacks drive with an end zone interception with the first of his two picks on the day.

Penn State hit a few plays early on and one of them was a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Sean Clifford on target for an easy 42-yard score to give the Nittany Lions some bounce as they head into the break up 10-7.



Third quarter is a complete disaster, Hogs figure out they can run over and around the Lions depleted defense. An Outback record 361 yards on the ground and 17 unanswered points after halftime for deciding margin of 24-10.



When Penn State threatened, possessions became undone with all to familiar mistakes. Early in the fourth quarter Clifford makes another poor decision in the clutch with an ill-advised throw into coverage only to see it picked off in the end zone by Arkansas.

Yes, Penn State was shorthanded due to opt outs. The lone ray of light, young players with significant reps against a good football team. Afterwards the players were asked what needs to change for a better future after back to back disappointing seasons.

Defensive end Nick Tarburton had a blunt assessment.

“I think the biggest thing is I think their needs to be a more leadership presence through out the team. And I think we talked about it after the game and moving on it is something that I want to focus on as a whole we got to be rolling on all cylinders and need that good leadership presence there.”

Wide out KeAndre Lambert-Smith multiple times said as a leader going forward he was stressing hard work and dedication.

“This is about competing and getting the most out of every year and every workout. You give it your all compete and be willing to do what others are not, get up and get extra work in.