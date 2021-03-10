Lions D shuts out Indiana; Clifford -Dotson Combo enters PSU record books

Penn State eyes showdown with #3 Iowa

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The lights shine bright in Beaver Stadium as Penn State shuts out Indiana with a dominating performance over the Hoosiers. The win comes with a late night addition into the PSU record books.

The Blue and White faithful have had a lot to cheer for so far this on their way to a 5-0 record, with the last four victories in front of the hometown fans.

The Lions' defense shuts out Indiana, with run stuffing and big plays all around. The first time Indiana has been held scoreless in the 246 games. While impressive Penn State is far from happy according to captain P.J. Mustipher.

"Getting the shutout is huge for us," Mustipher muses with smile post game. "I think it's the best thing you can do, I am happy with it but I wouldn't use the word satisfy because we aren't ever satisfied."

The shutout is the first for Penn State's defensive unit since 2019. As for the offense it was fitting that on a night that Penn State Alum Todd Blackledge calls the game for TV Sean Clifford and Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson connect on two scores for their 18th touchdown combo to break the previous QB-WR tandem of Blackledge and Kenny Jackson record of 17 scores. A lot of work went into their chemistry.

"Working on the field, just getting closer with him day by day, it's pretty cool," said Dotson.

For Clifford the 5-0 was most important mark on the night.

"Blackledge was an incredible QB here and to have a chemistry with a guy it makes me proud to see all the work Jahan and I have done, not just us, but the O-line and play calling. The record is cool but the coolest record is that we are undefeated and that's what matters."

A lot of late nights working out together for that relationship and many more in the near future as #3 Iowa is already on the Lions minds.

"You guys know I like to enjoys wins for a few hours," said James Franklin after the game. "I think we all realize Iowa is a really good football team, they always are, but they are playing on a different level right now. Then going on the road is challenging we need to clean things up and then take another step."

When was the last time you remember coach Franklin bringing up next weeks opponent in a post game unprompted? I cannot recall that happening.