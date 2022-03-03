Sports Linville Hill Christian wins first District III championship The Warriors went back-and-forth with Lancaster Country Day in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter on Thursday. HERSHEY, Pa. — DISTRICT III - 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP Linville Hill Christian - 51Lancaster Country Day - 42 Linville Hill celebrates their @piaadistrict3 1A 🏆 win over Lancaster Country Day, 51-42. @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/oMTYb4a07w— Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) March 3, 2022 Related Articles Warwick boys, Delone Catholic girls dominate to reach District III finals District basketball playoffs continue Lancaster Catholic cruises by Ephrata to Lanc-Leb girls hoops title