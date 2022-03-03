x
Linville Hill Christian wins first District III championship

The Warriors went back-and-forth with Lancaster Country Day in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter on Thursday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — DISTRICT III - 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Linville Hill Christian - 51
Lancaster Country Day - 42

