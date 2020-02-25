Linden Hall repeats as district champion

HERSHEY, Pa. — They feature an international contingent of talent and all of it comes together on the basketball court to lead Linden Hall to another District III Girls 2A Championship. The Lions defeated Steel-High 73-53 at Giant Center to lock up back to back titles. Linden Hall jumped in front early and stayed there making the Rollers play catch up the rest of the way. Highlights from the title game and postgame reaction from the Lions is included with this story.